Anita Stam, age 72 of Northfield, MN, formerly of Gonzales, passed away in Lakeville, MN, at the home of her son Yancey, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, following an extended illness. Anita was born in Northfield on October 13, 1947 to Gordon and Elsa (Haman) Haefs, and raised in the Webster / Cannon Falls area. After High School, Anita worked at G.T. Schjeldahl Company in Northfield. She participated in manufacturing the first large, high altitude research balloons made out of Mylar polyester film. She saved samples of the mylar for her grandchildren till today. Anita married Joseph Stam on July 22, 1967 at Solor Lutheran Church in Webster. They began their family with the birth of their son, Yancey Joe, on July 28, 1968 and followed 2 ½ years later with their daughter Angela Marie on January 6, 1971. In 1975, Joe and Anita moved their family to Houston, where Joe worked for Shell Oil and Anita began her career in retail. Anita worked many years for the Woolco in Houston. In 1981, Joe and Anita returned to Minnesota for a year before moving to the Baton Rouge area. Anita worked as a manager at Wal-Mart until 1988 when she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. The doctors told her family she would never awaken but Anita proved them all wrong. Anita went through an incredibly difficult surgery and made her way back to her family. God knew that Anita's family needed her and Anita was determined to be there to watch her children grow up and start their own families. Joe and Anita "Annie as he always called her" were always together. After Anita recovered from her brain aneurysm, they became even closer. If you saw Joe, Annie was right by his side. Joe always had a project he was working on and he always found a way to have Annie right there with him. They worked together like a team and Joe and Anita made friends everywhere they went. Many of you did not know, but Anita was an amazing artist. As a teenager, she was offered a scholarship to art school but at that time it was more important to work and support the family. Art therefore became a hobby. Years later, Anita's art skills came in handy when she began to teach her grandchildren how to draw. Joe and Anita were the foundation for a strong family. They built their world around their children and grandchildren. If any of them needed anything, they would move heaven and earth for them. They did not even have to be asked. You could ask Joseph, James, Sarah or Laura and they would each tell you the same answer "that they were the favorite". That is just how much love "grandpa and grandma" had to give. Anita was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2012. Joe took great care of her and her symptoms were managed. After Joe passed away suddenly on April 7, 2017, Anita never recovered. Anita and Joe had been married almost 50 years when Joe passed away and Anita's heart was broken. The next three years were extremely difficult for the entire family and Anita's disease progressed rapidly. Annie is now at peace with Joe. Joe is telling her fantastic stories, and they are a team once again, watching over their beautiful family together. Survivors include her son Yancey (Jenn) of Lakeville, her daughter Angela (Daniel Neck) of Baton Rouge, her grandchildren Joseph and James Stam, Sarah and Laura Neck; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Services will be private. Interment will be in Solor Lutheran Cemetery, Webster. Honorary pallbearers will be Geri Storch, Tilly Buttieri, Lois Lenertz, Manjeet Bhatia, Charles Manning, and Robert Points. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Solor Lutheran Church, 4300 Dent Ave., Webster, MN 55088, northfieldfuneral.com.