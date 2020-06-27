Anke G. Brugger, age 81, left this world on Wednesday June 24th 2020. Originally from Germany, she was most recently a resident of Prairieville LA. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Robert Brugger, and by her daughters Karen Thompson Salbador and Kristine Calderon and son in law Darrell Salbador. As part of a military family she saw many different parts of the world but home was always close to her family. Anke loved her family, her kitty children, cooking traditional German food, and also hitting the penny slots on occasion.... Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, nurses aides and all others at Our Lady of the Lake hospital for making her final days as pleasant as they could. Arrangements at Resthaven funeral home will be a private family affair.

