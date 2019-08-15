Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Claire Wilson. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Claire Wilkins Wilson passed away August 12, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born in Luxora, AR and moved to Baton Rouge with her parents when she was 17. She graduated from LSU in 1949 and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. While at LSU, she met her husband of 50 years, Grover F. Wilson. After graduating, she began working for the Camp Fire Girls of America and retired from the Exxon Federal Credit Union. She then opened her own company, Image Builders a public relations firm and published the employee newspaper for Kean's Dry Cleaning. Ann Claire loved music. One of her passions was being the pianist in a small group that played songs every Monday morning for the residents at The Guest House. She and her husband loved to fish and travel the country. She was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, attended as much as her health allowed and she held her church family in her heart. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kathy and Steven Thweatt and Kerry and Seibert Phillips. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley and Jeremy Fisher; Jennifer Thweatt Mathis; Michelle and Blake Guyer; and Michael and Cari Thweatt; as well as her great-grandchildren, Taylen, Kaitley, and Adelyn Fisher; William Hutchings; and Nicholas and Alexander Thweatt. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grover F. Wilson, her brother, Byron O. Wilkins Jr., and her parents, Byron O. and Katherine Wilkins. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, August 17, at 10:00 am, officiated by her pastor, Dr. Leonard Ezell. Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:00 am prior to the service. She will be missed by her family and friends, who loved her so much. A special thank you to Dr. Laura Falcon for the love and care she gave to Ann Claire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The Crossings at Clarity Hospice, 9191 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

