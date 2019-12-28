Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Collins Wilson. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Collins Wilson, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother went to be with her Lord this past Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. Born on August 25, 1935, in Sneads, Florida, she was raised on the Gulf. As an 18-year-old young woman Ann accepted a job with the FBI to work as a secretary in J. Edgar Hoover's D.C. offices. While in D.C., she met her husband Billy Oran Wilson, stationed at the Pentagon with the US Army. They were married for fifty years and together raised four children, Gregory Oran Wilson, Donna Wilson Bourg, Rebecca Wilson Jacobsen, and Stanley Oran Wilson. They lived-in and gave much to the city of Baton Rouge, to the legal community, the churches they helped found and lead and family and friends. In her early Baton Rouge years, Ann worked as a legal secretary helping Billy complete LSU Law School. In her thirties, Ann renewed her commitment to Christ as Lord and led Billy and her family into a renewed spiritual life. Ann was involved in numerous charitable endeavors including leading the Baton Rouge Christian Women's Club and served as past President of Baton Rouge Bar Auxiliary. Through the years, Ann and Billy were founding members of five Baton Rouge area churches; Goodwood Baptist, Broadmoor Baptist, Chapel on the Campus, Christian Life Fellowship and Covenant Life. Ann led Bible studies, hosted a radio talk show, and went to Bible College in her forties and nursing school in her fifties. In her sixties, Ann worked in Billy's law firm until its doors closed in 2001. In 2002, Billy and Ann moved to North Carolina, where she cared for him until his death from ALS in 2006. She lived out the remainder of her life in North Carolina helping raise her grandchildren. She passed peacefully from this life to the next surrounded by the Jacobsen family and in the thoughts and prayers of all of her family in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 9:00 am until the celebration of life service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020

