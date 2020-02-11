Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Pierre Part , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Grandin Mabile, 96, a native and resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed cooking, planting flowers and going to the casino. But, most of all Ann enjoyed helping others and volunteering for church functions and the American Legion. Ann was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 2015 and the Pierre Part/ Belle River #5033 AARP Chapter. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two daughters, Carrie Vannoy and Ethel Blanchard and husband, Michael; one daughter-in-law, Mary Lee Mabile; seven grandchildren, Stacy Sylvester (Michael), Denise Perera (Donnie), Brien Mabile (Danielle), Leslie Avants (Patrick), Chase Mabile (Stephanie), Cheraine Melancon (Seph) and Michael Blanchard Jr. (Gena); sixteen great grandchildren, Tanner Vannoy, Trent Ponville, Hunter Ponville, Cole Sylvester, Brennan Mabile, Destiny Mitchell (Cody), Ian Avants, Evan Avants, Aubrey Mabile, Daxx Mabile, Alex Perera, Emily Perera, Jackson Melancon, Parker Melancon, Asher Blanchard and Adley Blanchard; one great great-grandchild, Mia Ponville and on sister-in-law, Gertie Grandin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orge "RJ" Mabile; two sons, Lucien "LJ" Mabile and Aubrey Mabile; three grandchildren, Ron Vannoy, Stephanie Mabile and Michel Mabile; parents, Eddie and Eva Grandin; one sister, Eugenie Sedotal; three brothers, Louis Grandin, Marlin Dupre and Alton Dupre and one son-in-law, Steve Vannoy. Pallbearers will be Chase Mabile, Michael Blanchard, Brien Mabile, Brennan Mabile, Trent Ponville, Hunter Ponville, Alex Perera and Cole Sylvester. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jackson Melancon, Tanner Vannoy, Daxx Mabile, Ian Avants and Evan Avants. The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Bolotte, Journey Hospice of Houma and the entire staff at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 8am until Mass of Christin Burial at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic in Pierre Part. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum.

