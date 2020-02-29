|
|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Ann Green McDonald, 75 years old, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend to many, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on September 13, 1944, born to Ruth and Stacey Green, in Pascagoula, MS. She loved her family, cooking, reading, and spending time in Gulf Shores. She will be greatly missed by many. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Gary McDonald, step mother, Kathy Green, daughter, Karen M. Ward and husband, Joe, sons, Tony McDonald and wife, Monica and Doug McDonald and wife Robin, grandchildren, Megan, Lacey, Boo, and Abbye, great-grandchildren, Adyson, Marley, Lily, and Mason. Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Webster, father, Stacey Green, sisters, Joan and Linda Green. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Dr. Vince Cataldo for all your kindness and care you showed to Ann. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, officiated by Tommy Jackson and Herman Middleton. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
