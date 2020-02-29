Ann Green McDonald (1944 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Green McDonald.
Service Information
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA
70714
(225)-775-1991
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ann Green McDonald, 75 years old, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend to many, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on September 13, 1944, born to Ruth and Stacey Green, in Pascagoula, MS. She loved her family, cooking, reading, and spending time in Gulf Shores. She will be greatly missed by many. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Gary McDonald, step mother, Kathy Green, daughter, Karen M. Ward and husband, Joe, sons, Tony McDonald and wife, Monica and Doug McDonald and wife Robin, grandchildren, Megan, Lacey, Boo, and Abbye, great-grandchildren, Adyson, Marley, Lily, and Mason. Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Webster, father, Stacey Green, sisters, Joan and Linda Green. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Dr. Vince Cataldo for all your kindness and care you showed to Ann. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, officiated by Tommy Jackson and Herman Middleton. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.