Ann Landis Strickland passed at her home in Port Allen surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a native of Anna, Illinois and resident of Port Allen. Ann opened and managed the bakery at in Morales Grocery in Brusly whole her children attended school in Brusly. She then went back to school so she could work as a home health agent. After retiring from home health, she went to work at St. Vincent de Paul in Brusly. Per her wishes, Ann was cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Ann is survived by her daughter, Cheryle "Cheri" Strickland and spouse Monica Denham; twin children, Ginger Mills Alvarez and Mardy Mills and spouse Kim; four grandchildren, Jarrett, Blake, Brayden and Layla Mills; one great-grandchildren; her siblings, Floyd Landis, Onida Davis and Leonard Landis. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gladys Phillips Landis; siblings, Judy Yancey, Edna Vines, Jeri Manus, Carl Landis and Jack Landis. Special thanks to St. Joseph's Hospice and Sheryl Gremillion and Tracie Marchand. Please share memories at www.wilbertservicse.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.