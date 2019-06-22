Sept 15, 1936 - June 13, 2019. Ann "Laverne" Laiche Gautreau entered into eternal peace while at home Thursday morning, June 13, 2019, at the age of 82 after short battle with Cancer. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia "Moon" Gautreau Daigle and husband Randall, Kim M. Gautreau; sons, Kelly "Coon" and Corey Gautreau; brothers, James and Douglas Laiche; grandchildren, Candace Gautreau Steely and husband Jason, Landen and Lauren Sevario, Alexis Gautreau; great-grandchildren, Tylar and Travis Steely and Shelby Jude Sevario. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Matthew "Dee" Gautreau; parents, Vernon J. Laiche and Amelia "Mit" Sevario Laiche; sisters, Vera Laiche, Carolyn Laiche Hernandez and husband Ronald. Following cremation there will be a gravesite Memorial 9am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hope Haven Garden of Memories in Gonzales. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of Cynthia and Randall Daigle in Gonzales from 10am until 2pm. A sincere thanks to her friends Anona Banker and Carol Juno, along with friends and family who came to visit her. A special thanks to Mrs. Brittany Rodriquez and all others of St. Joseph Hospice of Baton Rouge for their kindness, care and service to our Mother. Rest in Peace Mama for we will miss you and Daddy always.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 29, 2019