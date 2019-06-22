Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann "Laverne" Laiche Gautreau. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Graveside service 9:00 AM Hope Haven Garden of Memories Gonzales , LA View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM home of Cynthia and Randall Daigle Gonzales , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sept 15, 1936 - June 13, 2019. Ann "Laverne" Laiche Gautreau entered into eternal peace while at home Thursday morning, June 13, 2019, at the age of 82 after short battle with Cancer. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia "Moon" Gautreau Daigle and husband Randall, Kim M. Gautreau; sons, Kelly "Coon" and Corey Gautreau; brothers, James and Douglas Laiche; grandchildren, Candace Gautreau Steely and husband Jason, Landen and Lauren Sevario, Alexis Gautreau; great-grandchildren, Tylar and Travis Steely and Shelby Jude Sevario. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Matthew "Dee" Gautreau; parents, Vernon J. Laiche and Amelia "Mit" Sevario Laiche; sisters, Vera Laiche, Carolyn Laiche Hernandez and husband Ronald. Following cremation there will be a gravesite Memorial 9am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hope Haven Garden of Memories in Gonzales. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of Cynthia and Randall Daigle in Gonzales from 10am until 2pm. A sincere thanks to her friends Anona Banker and Carol Juno, along with friends and family who came to visit her. A special thanks to Mrs. Brittany Rodriquez and all others of St. Joseph Hospice of Baton Rouge for their kindness, care and service to our Mother. Rest in Peace Mama for we will miss you and Daddy always. Sept 15, 1936 - June 13, 2019. Ann "Laverne" Laiche Gautreau entered into eternal peace while at home Thursday morning, June 13, 2019, at the age of 82 after short battle with Cancer. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia "Moon" Gautreau Daigle and husband Randall, Kim M. Gautreau; sons, Kelly "Coon" and Corey Gautreau; brothers, James and Douglas Laiche; grandchildren, Candace Gautreau Steely and husband Jason, Landen and Lauren Sevario, Alexis Gautreau; great-grandchildren, Tylar and Travis Steely and Shelby Jude Sevario. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Matthew "Dee" Gautreau; parents, Vernon J. Laiche and Amelia "Mit" Sevario Laiche; sisters, Vera Laiche, Carolyn Laiche Hernandez and husband Ronald. Following cremation there will be a gravesite Memorial 9am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hope Haven Garden of Memories in Gonzales. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of Cynthia and Randall Daigle in Gonzales from 10am until 2pm. A sincere thanks to her friends Anona Banker and Carol Juno, along with friends and family who came to visit her. A special thanks to Mrs. Brittany Rodriquez and all others of St. Joseph Hospice of Baton Rouge for their kindness, care and service to our Mother. Rest in Peace Mama for we will miss you and Daddy always. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close