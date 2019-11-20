Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Holy Family Catholic Church Luling , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM Holy Family Catholic Church Luling , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Lottinger Taylor went to Heaven on Wednesday, Nov 20th, 2019 surrounded by her four loving children, daughter-in-law and husband at the age of 57. Ann was a lover of everything outdoors. She learned to fish at their camp in Grand Isle from the age of seven. After graduating from LSU, she and her husband began their life-long journey as co-publishers of the Louisiana Sportsman, the St. Charles Herald-Guide, and other affiliated companies based in Boutte, La. They lived and raised their four children in Luling, La. Most of all she loved the Catholic faith and welcomed the suffering of cancer for all souls to join her with the angels and saints in the glory of Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Anthony "Tony" B. Taylor; sons, Anthony Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, and Gabriel Taylor (Annie); daughter, Emma Taylor;father, Allen Lottinger Sr.; brother, Allen Lottinger Jr.; sisters, Sr. Lilla Lottinger, Lisa Lottinger Cuccia (Craig), Lauren Lottinger Clark (Fred), and Amy Lottinger Church (Dean); and grandchild, Levi Taylor. She is preceded in death by her mother, Colette Moreau Lottinger; brother-in-law, Glenn Taylor; and grandparents, Al and Lilla May Morreau of Baton Rouge, and Lee and Emma Lottinger of Houma, La. A visitation in her honor will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Luling, LA from 9:30 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 PM. Interment will take place at a later date. Rose Lynn Funeral Service are entrusted with handling the arrangements.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019

