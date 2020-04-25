Ann Loudon Severance passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in her hometown of Baton Rouge at the age of 63, after a battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Charles and Winifred Severance, and her brother, Charles E. Severance, Jr. She is survived by her long-time companion Ray Juno and his son Cameron, siblings Susan, Kay, Barbara, and Bill (Anke Sulimma), and nieces and nephews Liz, Annie, Patrick, Paul, Caroline, Charles, Emma, and Klara. Ann grew up in Baton Rouge and had many interests, but her passion was dance, and the beauty and grace she learned at 2Ms Studio served her throughout her life. Ann initially pursued a career in business after completing her accounting degree at Mississippi University for Women and working for Exxon, but after a short time she followed her heart back to dance. As with everything she pursued, Ann combined her love for education and people with hard work and determination, earning her PHD in Dance and Related Arts from Texas Women's University in 1991. Ann was devoted to her artistry and her work took her around the south, from San Angelo, TX, where she directed Angelo State University's dance team, to Charleston, SC for the Spoleto Festival, back to her alma maters in Mississippi and Texas to teach and choreograph, and finally back to Louisiana, where she worked to bring the arts to high school students. Over her wonderful career, Ann was an accomplished and recognized choreographer, director of professional and amateur dance companies, published author, recognized public speaker, and board member of state and national arts organizations. Even after accomplishing so much, Ann wasn't done, and she embarked on a new career which again combined her love of education and people, serving as a sales representative for McGraw-Hill Higher Education. Once again, Ann's hard work and dedication was rewarded, and she was recognized nationally for her accomplishments. Sadly, it was during this time that Ann was first diagnosed with cancer, but it did not keep her down. After treatment, Ann's personal sales campaign theme for 2011 was "Nothing's gonna stop me now!" To all who knew and loved her, nothing ever stopped Ann. She worked tirelessly for her family, caring for her father Charles as he needed help in his later years. Charles passed away one month prior to Ann, at the age of 97. She especially enjoyed accompanying her father to his American Legion meetings and the annual Veterans Day Luncheon hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, Boyd Ewing #58, for which Ann was a past President. She worked tirelessly for the organizations she loved, including the Descendants of the Jersey Settlers of Adams County, MS, for which Ann's grandmother, Gertrude Swayze Loudon, was one of the founding members. Ann served in various capacities, including Executive Vice-President and Social Vice-President, and she poured her heart into its annual event. Ann was a proud member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Mississippi University for Women Baton Rouge Alumnae Chapter, the Texas Woman's University Alumnae Association, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Ann loved to have fun, enjoying concerts, dances, LSU sports and Mardi Gras as a member of the Krewe of Artemis in Baton Rouge and riding in Morpheus in New Orleans. Ann had decorations and costumes for every occasion and she and Ray made the most of living in South Louisiana, as well as trips around the country. As Ann came to her last days, her friends and family had an impromptu "We Love You" Mardi Gras parade down her street in celebration of her wonderful life. As Mardi Gras Mambo played in the background, a long line of cars and trucks slowly rolled past her house as Ann sat on the front porch, and her friends and family honked, blew kisses and loudly proclaimed their love for Ann and what she meant to them. Ann was very spiritual and a devoted member of St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge, and she followed the inspiration of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos. Even as her health worsened, God blessed Ann with the strength to take a spiritual journey to Rome and Assisi, Italy. God offered Ann safe passage to eternal happiness and tranquility, just as Ann offered love, compassion, and an unwavering, uplifting spirit to all who knew her. After a private service, Ann was buried at Roselawn next to her parents and brother Charlie. Honorary pallbearers were Patrick Rice, Paul Rice, Charles Severance-Sulimma and Cameron Juno. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Descendants of the Jersey Settlers of Adams County, MS (checks payable to the Descendants of Jersey Settlers, 438 Upper Kingston Road, Natchez, MS, 39120, c/o Melanie Sojourner, DJS Treasurer), The Seelos Center in New Orleans (seelos.org), The Ruth Hart Scholarship at Mississippi University for Women through the MUW Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul Sweet Dreams Project, MD Anderson Cancer Center (mdanderson.org), Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (marybird.org), or any charity of your choice. You may post a condolence or a memory at rabenhorst.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.