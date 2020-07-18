Heaven welcomed another angel when Dr. Ann Marie Negrotto Eady departed unexpectedly from this world on July 7, 2020, from complications of Covid 19. She was living in Houston, Texas. Ann was born on May 22, 1974, in Metairie, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her father Edward Negrotto. She is survived by her mother Cindy Boyd, stepfather Ronnie Boyd, brother Edward Negrotto and wife Kaci, stepbrothers Brian and Mark Boyd, and godmother Sheryl Guy. She was especially dear to her adoring great grandmother Lelia Simoneaux. She was soon to be married to Alan Hensley who is so very grateful for the precious time they had together. She will be sadly missed by her many extended family members and beloved friends. She graduated from Dominican High School in 1992 and was captain of the Jayette Dance Team. She was a member of the Phils and performed in many Jesuit plays choreographed by Karen Hebert. Dancing was her passion. Upon graduation from LSU in 1997, she attended and graduated from St. Christopher School of Medicine. Ann was the Senior Vice President of Academics at the College of Health Care Professions for eight years. She was nationally recognized for innovative work helping aspiring disadvantaged adults achieve educational success and professional career placement in the medical field. Although Ann is no longer with us, she will always live in our hearts. Spoil your children, love deeply, and forgive. A scholarship fund has been established in Ann's name at: https://www.chcp.edu/dr-ann-eady-scholarship
OR Mailing Address: Longaker Foundation, Dr. Ann Eady, The College of Healthcare Professionals, 2550 N Loop West, Suite 300, Houston, TX 77092.