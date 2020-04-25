Ann Marie (Waguespack) Harris, 64 years young, passed away peacefully in her home in Brusly on April 19, 2020. Born on May 11, 1955 in Donaldsonville, Ann was the proud daughter of George and Dell Waguespack. Her Daddy was "her heart" and her Mama was her best friend. She met the love of her life and partner in fun, James "Jimbo" Harris at Mardi Gras in 1977 and the two married on June 2, 1979. Along with her husband, Ann loved to travel, go to concerts and Broadway shows, and was a diehard fan of LSU football, baseball, softball and women's basketball. She loved to garden, snuggle with her dogs and help others. She was incredibly proud of her two children, Chris and Chelsea. She spent days and nights watching her children at baseball and softball tournaments, plays and dance recitals, and hosting pool parties. Ann had a successful career in banking where she met some of her dearest friends. She loved people and she loved life. Her laugh was infectious, and she was adored by many. It is clear that Ann's spirit lives on and that she is looking down on all that she loved – throwing them the best swag and light-up beads in the biggest Mardi Gras parade there ever was. Ann is survived by her husband Jim Harris; son Christopher Harris; daughter Chelsea Dufrene and husband Brandon; mother Dell Waguespack; brother Glenn Waguespack and wife Donna; nephews, Scott and Joseph Waguespack and his mother Alison, niece Danielle Thompson and husband Brett; great-nephew Wyatt; mother-in-law Gerri Harris; and brother-in-law Marvin Harris and wife Melissa. She was preceded in death by her father George Waguespack; brother Georgie Waguespack; grandparents Lawrence and Lydia LeBouf and Wilson and Annette Waguespack. A private service was held to lay Ann to rest. A memorial mass and celebration will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store