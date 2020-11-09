1/
Ann Marlene Little
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Marlene Little, a proud native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johney and Harriet Little, sister Norma Louise Decuir (Frank), brothers Francis Curtis Little (Shirley), Joseph Darryle Little (Barbara), Louis Carrol Little and wife Theresa and brother-in-law Oliver Porche. She is survived by sister Joan Celeste Porche, brothers Clyde Jude Little (Shirley R.), Lawrence Anthony Little (Vernell) and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge on Thursday, November 12th. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 11:30 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Marlene will be interred at a later date in the mausoleum at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet for their compassionate care during Marlene's illness and to all family and friends for their love and prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Due to COVID restrictions, masks must be worn and there will be no visiting permitted in the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved