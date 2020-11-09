Ann Marlene Little, a proud native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johney and Harriet Little, sister Norma Louise Decuir (Frank), brothers Francis Curtis Little (Shirley), Joseph Darryle Little (Barbara), Louis Carrol Little and wife Theresa and brother-in-law Oliver Porche. She is survived by sister Joan Celeste Porche, brothers Clyde Jude Little (Shirley R.), Lawrence Anthony Little (Vernell) and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge on Thursday, November 12th. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 11:30 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Marlene will be interred at a later date in the mausoleum at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet for their compassionate care during Marlene's illness and to all family and friends for their love and prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Due to COVID restrictions, masks must be worn and there will be no visiting permitted in the church.

