Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Maxwell Greer McMains. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 10:30 AM July First Methodist Church Service 12:00 PM July First Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Maxwell Greer McMains has taken her smiling face and endless curiosity on a new adventure. She is off to travel the afterlife with her darling husband Frank, dear son Ricky, amazing daughter-in-law Thyre, beloved mom, dad, brother and sister: Ann, JC, Billy Greer and Carolyn Heard. She passed peacefully at home July 11th surrounded by loved ones. She was always ready to take another trip. Taking her boys to see the US, Canada and England but going further still to Japan, Russia, West Africa, Central America, even to Poland and the Baltic States when she was 80 in 2004 and to New Zealand at 92. She was always keen to see new things and meet new people full of questions about how they lived and what they had in mind for the future. She has been surrounded by family as she raised 5 sons to be kind, have fun, and make a difference in 3 homes she designed in her favorite Colonial Williamsburg style. The sons blessed her with 15 grandchildren who she delighted in watching grow and prosper. She finally got daughters, in her later years thanks to the sisterhood of carers that looked after her and Frank until their passing. She enjoyed great friendships with Winnie Byrd, Del Williamson, Sarah Stewart, and Marian Hart LeBlanc. Not to mention those most delightful guests at Supper Club- the O'Connors, Greers, Prossers, Pettys, Gordons, Hoppers and McCurdys. They all celebrated and endured together the achievements and tragedies that life presents. Her work here is done leaving a legacy of work helping others. Ann earned a Bachelors of History at the adored University of North Carolina. She served as a Director of Union National Life Insurance and lived a life of involvement as a donor and board member of countless community initiatives: including The Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, The First United Methodist Church, The Pennington Center, Junior League, The Knock Knock Museum, Magnolia Mound, Rosedown, and Episcopal High. A lifelong history buff she was an enthusiastic participant in Philistoria and dogged researcher with Frank of family genealogy as they combed the files in small libraries and courthouses all over the United States and Great Britain. But perhaps her proudest efforts were in being a co- founder with Queenie and Ginger of Tri Delta sorority at UNC in 1943, and her teaching the kindergarten class at First Methodist Church for over 50 years. She is survived by sons Charles (Mary), Jay (Melody), Tim (Zack), and Ty (Tracey). Virtual son Jimmy (Debbie). Dearest niece Lyn (David) Virtual Daughters -Lynette, Terri, Tina, Diana, Essie, Teirreah, Irma, Jessie, Michelle, Clara, Bianca, Keisha, Kathy, Dana. Grandchildren Frank, Daniel, Cooper, Rob, Lindsey, Emily, Jake, Will, Tess, Ross, Kaplan, Parker, Reed, Parks, and Brooks. Great grandchildren – Annie, Julia, Thomas, Catherine and other extended family. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to the McMains Children's Developmental Center (1805 College Dr, 70808), Rebuilding Together (2019 Government St, 70806), or a . Visitation 10:30 Friday the 19th July First Methodist Church, Service 12 noon. The burial is private. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

