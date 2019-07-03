Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Legacy Nursing Home at the age of 93. She was a native and resident of Plaquemine. Ann was a retired Insurance Clerk with Citizens Bank & Trust Company. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, St. John Altar Society and American Legion Auxiliary. Visiting will be on Friday, July 5th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m., with burial to follow at Grace Memorial Park. Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Johnette and Ronald "Shotgun" Gourgues; her son and daughter-in-law, John Jr. and Vera Ruiz; one sister, Fannie Rivet; one brother-in-law, Charles "Sleepy" Brooks of Lafayette; three sisters-in-law, Laura Palermo, Barbara Palermo, Meredith Ruiz of Missouri; four grandchildren, Lee Ann Richard and husband Ronald "Peanut", Joni Courtade and husband Shannon, Rachel Ruiz and John W. Ruiz III; five great grandchildren, Blake Ruiz, Mya Pitre, Chandler Courtade, Caden Courtade, Caroline Ruiz. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Ruiz; her parents, Anthony and Frances Cashiola Palermo; two sisters, Daisy King and Lena Brooks; sisters-in-law, Gladys "Butsy" Palermo, Theresa Ruiz Morales; three brothers, Peter A. Palermo, Vincent "Torpedo" Palermo and Joseph "Baby" Palermo; four brothers-in-law, Daniel King, Lindon "Noonie" Rivet, Raymond Ruiz and Joseph Ruiz. Pallbearers will be Ronald "Peanut" Richard, Shannon Courtade, John Ruiz III, Blake Ruiz, Derek Rivet, Guy Palermo, Jimmy Palermo and Elton Higginbotham. Honorary pallbearers will be Chandler and Caden Courtade, Keegan Sanchez, Michael King and Steve Brooks. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

