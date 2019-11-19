Ann Smothers Jennings was the 5th child born to Charles and Mary Jane Smothers on December 5, 1917 in Weyanoke, LA. On Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the home of her niece, Berthella Jones in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 101 years old. Visiting at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. She is survived by her sister, Daisy Roan of St. Francisville, LA, and a host of other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 6 brothers, and 4 sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the G. R. Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. John Baptist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019