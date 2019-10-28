Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Stubbs Garris. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 10:00 AM First Baptist Church 12329 Jackson Street Clinton , LA View Map Service Following Services First Baptist Church 12329 Jackson Street Clinton , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Stubbs Garris, was born in Eatonton, Georgia on July 31, 1921 and left this earth to be with her LORD on October 26, 2019. She lived for 98 years. She was preceded in death by her sister Eunice and her brother Pete, as well as, her husband Capt. Benjamin Lyons Garris. Ann graduated from Georgia State College for Women and married Ben. Yet their young marriage was dominated by events in World War II, which took Ann to Miami as a Spanish translator of documents and Ben to the front as a pilot for the U.S. Air Force. After the war, Ann and Ben settled to St. Francisville where she served as a social worker for 20 years. She was an avid gardener, a voracious reader, and a cattle farmer. She enjoyed playing bridge and poker. Ann had a zest for life, she loved challenges including managing a large yard and pastureland. She is survived by her brothers Jimmy and E.B. Stubbs and her sister Mary S. Pratt. Ann had three daughters: Taun Mizell, widow of William K. Mizell; Leah Wilcox, married to David Wilcox; and Karen Berman, wife of Louis Berman. Her grandchildren include Leila M. Stagg, married to Lt. Col. Ben Stagg; Holly M. Anderson, married to Col. Jon Anderson; Dr. Ben Mizell; Garris Wilcox, married to Kimberly Long; and Reed Wilcox married to Jennifer Cox. Her great-grandchildren include Heather, Jeffrey, Jeremy, Nathaniel, and Rebecca Stagg. Erik Stagg is her great-great-grandchild. Other great-grandchildren are Mark, Laura Ann, Gracie and Ashley Anderson. Additionally, Caroline Ruby and Ann Garris Wilcox; Hayes, Eloise, and Clifford David Wilcox. Also, Nathaniel, Olivia, and Camille Mizell. Ann was lovingly cared for by Geneva, Zaneta, Tracy and Lydia. Thanks to Pam from Bridgeway Hospice, as well as, Claudette from Little Bit's Caregivers. Their devotion to Miss Ann will never be forgotten. Ann had a strong faith and an unfailing belief in the values of self-sacrifice, honesty, and hard work which she instilled in this family. 