Ann Toler Haley, 92, born Ann Nichols Toler on 09 April 1927, passed away on May 20, 2019. Her parents, Jack Carol Toler 1893-1969 and Opal Marjorie Nichols 1893-1982, preceded her in death. Her husband, Robert Marvin Haley, preceded her in 2002. They married in 1951 in Long Beach, MS. Mrs. Haley lived most of her life in the Baton Rouge, Livingston Parish, and Ascension Parish areas. She worked at several local businesses and held the office of President of the Louisiana Jaynes during 1964 - 1965. She was a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church near Pine Grove, LA. Ann Haley is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William P. and Debra Ann Haley and Michael A. and Carol Ruth Haley, and a daughter and son-in-law, Peggy Jean Haley and Brian Ross. She leaves behind a sister, Jean Caroline Toler Whaley, and a brother, Jimmy Durward Toler. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. Two of her granddaughters preceded her in death, Kara Leigh Haley and Lindy Michelle Haley. She will also be joining her great grandson, Kasen Reed Buchholtz and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Colleen Minton Haley, who have passed previously. Published in TheAdvocate.com on May 23, 2019

