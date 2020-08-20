A native of Youngsville and resident of New Iberia, Anna Bell "Sis" Boutte departed this life on Tuesday August 10, 2020 at the age of 90. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Odelia Boutte; a son, Larry Boutte; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 9 am until religious service at 11:00 am at Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ, 503 Harriet St, New Iberia. Interment to immediately follow at St. Matthews Cemetery in New Iberia. Masks are required to enter services. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

