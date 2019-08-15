Anna Bell "Angie Bee" Jones was a resident of Baton Rouge, and she passed away April 21st at the age of 53. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 am at New Macedonia Church of God in Christ, 2580, 72nd Avenue. She is survived by three brothers, Gregory Banks, Stanley and Willie Calvin Jones; six sisters, Jennifer Ellis, Minnie Jackson, Sharlene Jones-Knox, Jeannette Washington, Stephanie Crenshaw, and Deborah Jones-Knox; and her beloved dog, Cujo and a host of other relatives, and friends. Angie Bee was preceded in death by her parents; Ernestine Bank Jones-Knox and Eddie Jones, II; and a brother, Eddie Jones III.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019