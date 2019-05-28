Anna Belle Peltier Bourque, a resident of Sunshine, LA, passed away on May 24, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a parishioner of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She is preceded in death by husband L. J. "Jay" Bourque, her parents Harry Edward and Noelie Crochet Peltier. She is survived by her daughter Judy M. Love of Santa Fe, NM and two step-sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Beulah Bourque of Gonzales, LA, Donn and Marlene Bourque of Baton Rouge, LA. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Gonzales Healthcare Center and Nurse Delores. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 LA 75, St. Gabriel, LA 70776, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11AM. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.