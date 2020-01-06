Anna Bond

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Bond.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Bond, native of Campti, Louisiana and resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 9:05 PM in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mrs. Bond was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Bond, twin daughters, Mary and Elizabeth Bond, son, Michael W. Bond, son David R. Bond and her parents, Mitchell and Marie Rachal. She is survived by two children Joseph P. Bond and his wife, Debby Bond, her daughter Lisa B. Michael and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones. Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with Rosary at 7:00PM. Services will be at 10:00AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Mark Bond, Justin Bond, Carl Michael, Bradley Bond, Jared Bond, J.P. Bond, Howard White and Wendall Gautreaux, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mitchell Bond, John Bond and Jack Hebert.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon