Anna Bond, native of Campti, Louisiana and resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 9:05 PM in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mrs. Bond was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Bond, twin daughters, Mary and Elizabeth Bond, son, Michael W. Bond, son David R. Bond and her parents, Mitchell and Marie Rachal. She is survived by two children Joseph P. Bond and his wife, Debby Bond, her daughter Lisa B. Michael and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones. Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with Rosary at 7:00PM. Services will be at 10:00AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Mark Bond, Justin Bond, Carl Michael, Bradley Bond, Jared Bond, J.P. Bond, Howard White and Wendall Gautreaux, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mitchell Bond, John Bond and Jack Hebert.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020