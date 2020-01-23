Anna Brown Leblanc departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was 79, a native of Klotzville, LA and resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation at Fountain of Faith Christian Center, 3739 LA-1, Donaldsonville, LA on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by Survived by her son, LeRoy Leblanc; 1 granddaughter, Danielle Leblanc; 2 sisters, Velma Johnson (Eugene) and Ida Lee Young; 3 brothers, Henry Brown (Rosetta), George Brown (Linda) and Johnson Brown; 1 brother in law, William Leblanc; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Royal Leblanc; parents, Famous and Gavita Brown; 5 sisters and 5 brothers. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020