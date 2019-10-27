Anna Evangeline Smith (2007 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the Smith family, You have my deepest condolences. I am..."
    - Wanda Jenee
Service Information
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8463
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Evangeline Smith, age 12, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home in Geismar, LA. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on January 3, 2007 and was in the sixth grade at Dutchtown Middle School. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until memorial service at 4:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Carter LeBlanc. Survived by her mother and stepfather, Hope Anna Carmouche and Marcy Joseph LeBlanc Jr.; maternal grandparents, Kim and Alma Carmouche; maternal great grandmother, Charmaine Porter; paternal grandfather and step grandmother, Brooks and Laura Smith; paternal step grandparents, Marcy and Diane Babin LeBlanc; and sister, Alexandra Bella Sunshine Smith. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Oct. 27, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.