Anna Evangeline Smith, age 12, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home in Geismar, LA. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on January 3, 2007 and was in the sixth grade at Dutchtown Middle School. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until memorial service at 4:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Carter LeBlanc. Survived by her mother and stepfather, Hope Anna Carmouche and Marcy Joseph LeBlanc Jr.; maternal grandparents, Kim and Alma Carmouche; maternal great grandmother, Charmaine Porter; paternal grandfather and step grandmother, Brooks and Laura Smith; paternal step grandparents, Marcy and Diane Babin LeBlanc; and sister, Alexandra Bella Sunshine Smith. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Oct. 27, 2019