Anna Hawkins "Ann" Scott
Anna "Ann" Hawkins Scott, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, passed away on Friday September 11, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was 64 years old and a native of Rosedale, Louisiana. She is survived by her children Chiquita (Rufus) Henderson, Carnell (Fallyn) Scott, Larry Scott Sr. and Tabata (Joseph) Jackson; five children she reared as her own, Mark Scott, Moore DeBose, Marcus Scott, Yeaker Scott, and NiKita Scott; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; her siblings, Georgia Hawkins, Ester (Clinon) Gibson, Brenda Harris, Grant (Patricia) Hawkins Jr., Charles (Jacqueline) Hawkins, and Michael (Ora) Hawkins; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3-6 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Religious services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Ln., Maringouin, LA. Interment will be at Hartzell United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rosedale, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Gideon Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
2 entries
September 16, 2020
Extending our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Mrs. Anna H. Scott. I admired Ann's caring and selfless personality. She was a true friend and someone who was always a pleasure to visit.

Chiquita, Carnell, Larry, and Tabata,
your mother’s kindness was contagious and her memory will live on forever.

Ginger F. Smith & Family
September 16, 2020
A. Wesley's Funeral Home and Staff extend our condolences and are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jackie Wesley
Funeral Director
Freddie Wesley & Family
