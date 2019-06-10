Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Kathryn Paley Williams. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Kathryn Paley Williams passed peacefully Wednesday May 29 2019 at the age of 69. Native of New Orleans, she spent her formative years in Slidell and adult life in Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by her eldest son, Benjamin Andrew Williams and her mother, Kathryn Kirsch. Dear friend and companion to Harrie Ann Watson, Sandra Hayden Levesque and Vance Levesque, and others. Former wife and companion to Lynn Eric Williams. Sister to Ed Litolff. God Mother to Renee Chambers. Cousin and friend to Ann Hunt, Jeannie Bell, Kathy Jones, Antonette Monardo, and others. She is survived solely by her youngest son, Michael Wren Williams. Anna Kathryn will be kept in the hearts of all who knew her. An unparalleled uniqueness and spirit both indomitable and brave, are but a few of her many wonderful qualities. Her humor, empathy, creativity, and keen mind left lasting impressions upon so many along her journey. You could most often find her with tome, telephone or trowel by her side- always eager to learn, listen, and cultivate some small beauty into the world we all share. A memorial service will be held June 12 from 9-11a.m. inside the Magnolia Room at Green Oaks off of Florida blvd. In lieu of flowers, consider a small donation to any of the charitable organizations supported in part by Anna Kathryn: the DNC, NPR, LPB, ASPCA, PETA, Smithsonian, Nature Conservancy, Sierra Group, St. Vincent DePaul, Wounded Veterans, LA Sheriffs, or any other hitherto unmentioned charity that may have touched the heart of Anna Kathryn. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 12, 2019

