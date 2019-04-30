Memorial services will be held for Anna Mae Robertson at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm with visitation starting at 5:00 pm. A second visitation will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Metairie on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a memorial Mass at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow at St. Rock Cemetery #2. Anna passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband, Jackie Robertson; brother, Wayne R. Wetzel and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Wetzel, Sr. and Doris Mae LaSalle Wetzel and 5 brothers and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna's name to any breast cancer research organization or to St. Francis Catholic Church of Metairie. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019