Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Resources
Anna Marie Burns Obituary
Anna Marie Burns, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on December 17, 2019 at the age of 71. She was a member of a local chapter in Beta Sigma Phi. She loved crafting, the beach, and her dog Sassy. She loved being a "GiGi" to her granddaughters. Anna is survived by her sons, Ollie Robert Burns, Jr. and Shawn Michael Burns; her daughter, Katelyn Marie Burns and Fiancé Tyler Douglas Robertson; and her grandchildren, Aubree Faith Gaudin and Charlee Mae Robertson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Robert Burns, Sr.; her parents, Paul G. Shorie and Brita A. Olson Shorie; and her brother, Bernard M. Shorie. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Healing Place Cancer Ministry in honor of Anna. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
