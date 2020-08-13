Anna Marie Ridley Etuk transitioned to a state of peaceful and painless rest on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was a native of Baton Rouge and more recently resided in Houston, Texas. She was a 70 year old retired educator of the Houston Area. A Memorial Service of Celebration and Remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 5:00PM at The Gardenia Reception Hall in Houston, Texas. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, protocols will be followed. The service will be conducted by Pastor, Bruce Craft. Live streaming may be viewed at: https://youtu.be/wWoJJha0log. Survivors include her two sons, Godwin M. Etuk and Andrew M. Etuk: one grand daughter, Kynnady Etuk; seven brothers and two sisters. Final arrangements entrusted to the professionals at: Ridgemont Mortuary of Houston, Texas.

