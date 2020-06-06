Anna May Pearl 'Bing' Rodrigue Oubre
Anna May Pearl "Bing" Rodrigue Oubre passed away peacefully at Magnolia Brook Assisted Living on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her family and beloved caregivers. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was born December 5, 1924 in White Castle, LA. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, loved to crochet and enjoyed Cajun dancing with her husband at Mulate's and Boutin's. She loved praying, attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church and enjoyed assisting at the parish office. She is survived by, her son Larry Oubre, Jr DDS and wife Sandy, daughter Karen Messenger and husband Clyde, and daughter Kim Gautreau and husband Curt, grandchildren Kassie Hsu and husband Joe, Laura Sajdak and husband Brian, Wendy Day and husband Rusty, Ami Whiddon and husband Wayne, Eric Miller and wife Brooke, John Miller and wife Angie, Joseph Miller and wife Claire, Gerard Miller, Blake Messenger and wife Brittany, Catherine Lawrence and husband Daniel, Natalie Messenger, Jeffrey Gautreau and wife Heather, and Anna Renton and husband Lance. She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Bing was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry Maurice Oubre, her parents Eugene and Aline Barrios Rodrigue, brothers Melvin "Chock", Raymond and Paul Rodrigue; sisters, Dot Berry, Joyce Dinino, Mille Lee, Aline Oschwald and Eugenie Cetadol. A private mass and small graveside service for immediate family will be held on Tuesday June 9th at 9:00 AM at St. George Catholic Church conducted by Fr. Paul Yi. Visitation from 8:30 -9:00 AM. All social distancing guidelines of the Diocese will be followed including the requirement of masks. A special thanks to Kemi who devoted her time around the clock to care for Bing during the quarantine. Thanks also to Hospice nurse Ashley for her loving care. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
