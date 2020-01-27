Anna Molaison Delarosa passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 88. Native of New Orleans and previously resided in Harahan and Covington. Beloved wife of Bob Delarosa for 57 years. Loving mother of Peggy and Rob Delarosa (Mary Marozzi Delarosa) and Woody Whitacre. Adoring grandmother of Sara Sailors (Daniel) and Matt Delarosa (Alexandra) Great-grandmother of Wilder and Shaw Sailors and Nolan and Mila Delarosa. Mrs. Delarosa was a retired schoolteacher of 35 years. She was a former member of many dance organizations, St. Rita's Mothers Club and multiple sewing and smocking clubs in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Mrs. Delarosa enjoyed many wonderful past times from sewing to watching her favorite sports teams and playing Bunco with her Harahan crew. She was a proud owner of many dogs, including Gracie, her favorite. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Serenity Senior Residences for their loving care and support. The family would also like to thank Precision Nursing Services, Louisiana Hospice and the staff at St. Francis Villa Assisted Living. Services will be private. For those so desiring, donations may be made in Anna's memory to Progeria Research Foundation, PO Box 3453 Peabody, MA 01961 or www.progeriaresearch.org. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020