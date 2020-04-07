Anna Verrett Charles

A Lifelong resident of Maringouin, Anna Charles departed this life on Sunday April 4, 2020 at the age of 87 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Anna is survived by her five children, Leona (Harry) Wells, Kenneth (Alberta) Charles, Freddie Charles, Mary Northern, and Florence Kador; a sister Leona Carroll; a brother Gustav (Theresa) Verrett; ten grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Ventress West Oak Cemetery in Maringouin, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
