Annabel Brown Mize, 89, a resident of Oakland, KY, passed away on July 16, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was retired from West Feliciana Parish School Board where she was an insurance clerk for 25 years. She was the pianist/organist for St. Francisville First Baptist Church for more than 30 years and was also the secretary and bookkeeper for 10 years. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Joe Ratcliff. Burial will follow in Star Hill Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Anna Penton (Paul) and Teresa Fisher, grandchildren, Megan Jones (Christian), Timothy Fisher, Mary Elizabeth Best (Barrett), Elizabeth White (Andrew), Mark Penton, Diana Briggs (Andy), Nicole Dunn (Paul), and Robin Kirby (Daniel), Great grandchildren, Bennett Best, Emaliegh Best, Malori Fisher, Jackson Jones, Annabel Jones, Karsyn Fisher, Cora Jones, Brittany Stanley, Morgan Miller, Scott Stanley, Abigail Kirby and Makenzie Miller. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Mize, mother, Annie Belle Harvey Brown, father, Edward Brown, and son in law, Wayne Fisher. Pallbearers will be Timothy Fisher, Mark Penton, Christian Jones, Barrett Best, Andrew White, and Randy Whitstine. Annabel graduated from Oberlin High School and was a graduate of Baton Rouge Vocational Technical College in Accounting. She loved music, reading, puzzles and crocheting.