Annabel Ourso Landry, lifelong resident of Brusly McCall, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Annabel was a strong, proud woman. She loved her family dearly and family gatherings. Anyone could show up on a Sunday for a great cooked meal. Her house was filled with family for the holidays. She had a very special relationship with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed all LSU athletic events and playing Booray with her friends every Saturday. Anyone who was able to witness her relationship with her husband knew that they had a very special love. Annabel leaves behind her adoring husband of almost 70 years, Nelson J. Landry, Sr.; son, Nelson J. Landry, Jr. (Verlin); brother, Floyd Ourso; 6 grandchildren, Shannon Richard (Luna), Tracie Richard (Lynne), Robbie Acosta (Brandon), Joey Landry, Sarah Carbo (Bryan), and Emma Ball; and her 7 great grandchildren, Bryce Richard, Pollyanna Richard, Bailey Acosta, Brock Acosta, Madison Duhon, Chloe Poche, and Noah Poche. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Carmelite Gonzales Ourso; daughters, Paulette Richard and Dawn Ball; sister, Helen Babin; brothers, Tony, Claude, Lynn, Edmond "Moe", Gordon, and Meredith "Bullie" Ourso. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church Mausoleum in Donaldsonville at 10:30 am. We would like to thank Dr. Jeffery Hyde, the doctors and nurses at OLOL Hospital, Amedysis Hospice and Home Health Staff, especially Debbie, Beth, and Lois. To offer your condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 17 to May 19, 2020.