On May 1, 2020, our loving mother, Annabelle Broadway Hayman, passed away at age 96. She will be laid to rest at Amite Baptist Church Cemetery, Denham Springs, LA. Annabelle was born on June 24, 1923 in Franklinton, LA to Warren and Rebecca Broadway. She grew up at Sophie L. Gumbel Training School in New Orleans, LA. In 1944, she married Thomas Ehlert Hayman. She is survived by two daughters and two sons, Winnie Hayman Killebrew (Charles), Rebecca Hayman (Paul Teston), Edward W. Hayman (Connie), Thomas W. Hayman, son-in-law Kevin Phillips and three generations of grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Thomas E. Hayman and daughter, Marjorie Phillips. How does one sum up such a special person's life in so few words? "Love the Lord your God with all your being and your neighbor as yourself." That is what you saw when you looked into the life of Annabelle Hayman. Stalwart and unwavering in her convictions, she sought no fame nor fortune. Annabelle was love, grace, generosity, humility, devotion, wit, and humor. It may have been subtle, but it was powerful. There were biscuits and homemade jelly sent to strangers in need, clean clothes every day, countless clothes sewn for all occasions for more people than one can recall, clothes mended, furniture upholstered, and houses cleaned. And don't forget her beautiful crochet: doilies, scarves, table clothes, bedspreads, and curtains - all completed to a standard no less than perfection and at minimum or no charge. She truly was a "beautiful lady" in every way. Please share your condolences at www.sealefunal.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
May 5, 2020
Brother Tom so sorry for your lost. Your mother was a kind and gracious sister in the Lord. May our Lord Comfort you and your family at this time. Love in Christ David and Susan Sevier
David Sevier
Friend
