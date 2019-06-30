|
Annabelle Drennan, born March 19, 1933, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on June 28, 2019, at the age of 86. Annabelle is survived by her husband of 69 years, Hershel Drennan; her children, Kathy Drennan, Daryl Drennan and wife Wendy, and Keith Drennan and wife Stacy; her grandchildren, Amanda Carroll and husband Shane, Jason Hunt, Erica Drennan and fiance' Daren Dakmak, Glen Drennan, Elise Drennan, and Carly Drennan; her great-grandchild, Mia Carroll; and her brother, Donald Patt and wife Nan; and sister-in-law Fay Patt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Lillian Patt; brother, Jerry Patt; and sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Dawson Gasquet. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Officiated by Dr. Mark Crosby. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 30 to July 2, 2019