"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Anne Powell, known as Chee to all her family and friends, passed away on May 17, 2019, after a seventeen-year journey with Alzheimer's Disease. Chee was passionate about her city and strived to make it a better place. She was a lifetime member of the Denham Springs Garden Club, serving as president and District Director. Chee was determined to make Denham Springs litter free. She was an active member of the City Beautification Committee and Keep Livingston Beautiful. In all the years that Denham Springs participated in the Cleanest City Contest, Chee was a loyal and dedicated leader. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of Mystic Star #108, OES, as well as a past Grand Adah for the state of Louisiana. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Denham Springs since childhood. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, William E. "Bill" Powell, Jr; infant daughter, Di-Anne Powell; parents, Marie Egnew Carey and J. T. Carey. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Ferdie Genre; three grandchildren, Brandon Genre (Michelle), Elizabeth Gilbert (Casey), and Mark Genre (Morgan), two great-grandchildren, Jensen Gilbert and Madelyn Genre and one soon-to-be born great-grandson, Mason Genre; sister, Rose Marie van Oppen; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Golden Age in Denham Springs and Landmark of Baton Rouge. Your love and support means so much to us. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation resumes on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at First Methodist Church in Denham Springs from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made to the or the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 21, 2019