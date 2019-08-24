Born on May 31, 1949, Anne Boyd Howe Nelson of Burke, Virginia, passed away on August 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Ralph Finch Howe and Anne Grayson Howe and spent her childhood years in Baton Rouge, graduating from Baton Rouge High in 1967. Cissie, as she was affectionately called by her family, attended Sweetbriar College in Virginia and received her BS in secondary education and Master's degree in English from LSU. She was an Episcopalian, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and the Fairfax Quilting Guild. She was an accomplished seamstress, talented quilter, and avid reader. She loved the mountains of North Carolina and beaches everywhere. Anne is survived by her daughters, Kate Cordaro and husband Dave of Portland, Maine, and Amanda Lynch and husband Matthew of Smyrna, Georgia, and her grandchildren, Caden and Alice Lynch. She is also survived by her siblings, Jane Blackledge and husband Robert of Lexington, SC, Cynthia Murray and husband Tom of Huntington, WV, and The Rev. Ralph Howe Jr. and wife Suzette of Baton Rouge. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends also remember her fondly. Arrangements for a memorial service at a later date are pending. Memorial donations may be made in her name to a . Rest in peace, dear Cissie.