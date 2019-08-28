Born on May 31, 1949, Anne Boyd Howe Nelson passed away on August 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Ralph Finch Howe and Anne Grayson Howe. She is survived by her daughters Kate Cordaro and her husband Dave of Portland, Maine and Amanda Lynch and her husband Matthew of Atlanta , and her grandchildren Caden and Alice Lynch. She is also survived by her siblings, Jane Blackledge & her husband Robert, Cynthia Murray & her husband Tom, and the Rev. Ralph Howe Jr. and his wife Suzette. A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, August 30 at St. James Episcopal Church downtown, with visitation starting at 11:00 am before the service. The memorial service will be conducted by The Rev. Chris Duncan, the Rev. Dr. Michael Kuhn, and her brother, the Rev. Ralph Howe Jr.