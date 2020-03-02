It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Anne Crenshaw Gautreaux, 77, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 8:15am surrounded by her family as she would have wished. She was a native of Rockingham, North Carolina and a resident of Gonzales. "Queen" as she was known by her family & friends loved gardening, collecting magazines, baking, telling stories about her childhood in the Mill Village & spending time with her family that she called the "Ootens". She is survived by her loving & greatly loved husband of 58 years, Albert Gautreaux, Jr.; children, Joey (Dana) Gautreaux, Paige (Mark) Maher; grandchildren, Alyssa (Justin) Sonnier, Olivia (Adam) St.Pierre, Taylor Gautreaux & Channing Maher & great grandchildren, Cullen, Zoie, Caylee & Beckett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elliot & Blondie Crenshaw; son, James Spencer Gautreaux; grandson, Sawyer Maher and brother, Sonny Crenshaw. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 10am until funeral service at 12pm. Cremation will follow at a later date. Special thanks to OLOL Ascension ICU Physicians & Staff and her caregiver, Jessica for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church 224 W Constitution St. Gonzales, LA 70737.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020