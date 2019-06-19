The gift of life on this earth is just for a season. Evangelist Anne I. Carlin made her transition home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence. She was sixty-nine years of age and a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A devoted and loving wife of fifty-one years to Reverend Nolon Carlin. Survived by her devoted husband, Nolon Carlin; sisters, Vanessa (Amir) Saleem and Catherine Dillon; brothers, Ira (Janice) Anderson Sr. and Otho H. McClain. Religious Services, Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., St. Joseph Baptist Church, 58105 Captain T.T. Harris Street, Plaquemine, Louisiana. Bishop Ronald C. Johnson, Officiating Minister, Pastor Clyde E. McNell. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, Louisiana. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019