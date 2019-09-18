Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Jude Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Jude Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Marye Boudreaux passed away on September 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was 34. Anne Marye was born on July 2nd, 1985 in Gretna, Louisiana to her parents, Edward and Margaret Boudreaux. She was living in Baton Rouge at the time of her death. Prior to Baton Rouge, she lived and worked in the Woodlands, Texas. She was beloved by her family and friends. Anne Marye was well-known for her witty sense of humor and her extremely friendly nature. She was hard-working and dedicated to her career and through her work, she was afforded the opportunity to travel the country which garnered a great deal of success for Anne Marye. Anne Marye was very athletic in nature and in high school, she played softball, basketball, and was also the captain of the swim team. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and later went on to graduate from Louisiana State University . She loved hanging out with her friends and she had fond memories which she held close to her heart. She was the heart and soul of her family, and she enjoyed spending time with her niece June and her nephew Walt, to whom she was godmother. She rarely met a stranger, and expressed care and concern for all those she encountered. She will be dearly missed by all. Anne Marye is survived by her parents, Edward and Margaret Boudreaux of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; her brother Benjamin Boudreaux and wife Anne, her brother Joseph Boudreaux, wife Mary Beth and children June and Walt, and her brother Thomas Boudreaux. She is preceded in death by her sister, Christine Boudreaux, her uncle Michael Bennett, and her grandparents Col. Wilmer and Ann Bennett and James and Lorraine Boudreaux. A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street. On Friday, September 20th, visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by mass. She will be laid to rest at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Catholic Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019

