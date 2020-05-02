Anne-Mette Ronholt Montalvo, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She passed away of natural causes. A long-time resident of Louisiana, she was born December 11, 1937, in Tybjerg, Denmark. She is survived by her siblings, Jens Ronholt and Gitte Ronholt of Denmark. As well as four loving children, Maria Montalvo, Baton Rouge, LA. Bettina Montalvo, Dallas, TX. Bianca Montalvo Cheng, Austin, TX. and Paul R. Montalvo, Dallas, TX. Her grandchildren, Anthony Montalvo Taylor, of Aspen, Co and Andrew Ronholt Taylor, of Birmingham, AL. Isabella Asta Cheng and Andreas Gustav Cheng of Austin TX, as well as two great grandchildren, Marcus and Jeffery Taylor II of Aspen, Co. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter Ronholt and Asta Heiberg Ronholt, as well as, her husband, Frederick Montalvo, and her brothers, Klaus Ronholt, Gustav Ronholt, and Soren Ronholt of Tybjerg, Denmark. Mother, as she was affectionately called by her children and their many friends, will be greatly missed by her family whom she always put first. She was an avid reader and known for her quick-witted humor and love of animals. She was a graduate of Mississippi College, and LSU. The family extends its appreciation to Dr. Michael Morgan at Ochsner Medical Center for his dedication to her care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Baton Rouge Eye Bank. Services to be held in Denmark.

