Anne Pfister Chapman, a native of New Orleans, LA, and longtime resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 12, 2020 at 87 years of age. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Henry G. "Harry" Chapman; her children Elizabeth C. Balch, Amy C. Kleinschrodt (Ken), Margaret C. "Peggy" Caputo and Henry B. "Harry" Chapman II; siblings Joelle Pfister Campana and Elizabeth "Dee" Pfister Holderith (Hugh), and her sister-in-law Ann Stieffel; grandchildren Michael (Amanda), Nicholas, and Patrick Balch; Karl, Paul (Ashley), and David Kleinschrodt; Claire Caputo Walker (Douglas), Michael Caputo (Kaitlynn), and Hunter Chapman; great-grandchildren Landry, Quinn, and Gibson Balch; Joie Kleinschrodt; Avie Balch; and Benjamin Walker. She was predeceased by her parents Florenz Michael and Anna Duncan Pfister and her siblings Jane Semmes, Michael Pfister, and John Pfister. Anne attended Mercy Academy in New Orleans and graduated in 1950. She married Harry in 1957 in New Orleans, where they lived until moving to Bay St. Louis in 1995. Mere dearly loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her entire being. A longtime member of both Bay-Waveland and Southern Yacht Clubs, Anne enjoyed cruises, weekend sailing trips to the Gulf Coast barrier islands, and her martinis. She had a lifelong passion for painting, was a renowned local artist, a top-notch chef, and loved occasional trips to the casino with her sisters and best friend Susan Magee. Anne was a wonderful hostess and loved to entertain on her sweeping back porch overlooking her favorite views, surrounded by another passion, her lovely flowers. Anne was a true Southern lady who will be missed by all who knew her. The family would especially like to thank her dear friend and caregiver Milissa Norman and the wonderful staff of doctors and nurses at Gulfport Memorial Hospital. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS on Friday, July 17 at 11:00 am. Visitation begins at 9:30 am. A Celebration of Life will follow at a safer date. Here's to you, "Sapphire". Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

