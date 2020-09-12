Anne Wilson Dietzel, age 96, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with family near. She was born in Mansfield Ohio on December 11, 1923. Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anne is preceded in death by her husband Coach Paul F. Dietzel, her parents Katherine Wirtz Wilson and Luther Wilson of Mansfield, OH, her brother Tom Wilson of Falls Church, VA, and son-in-law Dale DuTremble of Charleston, SC. Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anne leaves behind her children, daughter Kathie Dietzel DuTremble of Charleston, SC, and son Stephen Paul Dietzel and wife Judy Dietzel of Baton Rouge, LA; her grandchildren, David DuTremble and wife Shawnee of Charleston, SC and Paul Dietzel II and wife Shelby of Baton Rouge, LA; four great grandchildren; niece Barbara Wilson Woodard of Brookeville, MD; godchild Tim Goldner from Oxford, OH; and countless athletes over many decades that Anne and Coach considered their own. Thank you to the wonderful people at Amber Terrace Assisted Living who took great care of Anne the last two years, especially Jackie and Diana. Thank you to the Rings and Ivy Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge for their love and support of Anne and Paul through the years as well as Anne's dear friends who visited her regularly before Covid. Thank you to the kind nurses at The Hospice of Baton Rouge with special thanks to Tiffany. Immediate family will hold a private graveside service on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home and Gardens of Memory as they lay their precious "Nana" to rest. Family and friends may see the complete obituary and/or sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity of your choice
.