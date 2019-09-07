Guest Book View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Now, may the Lord of Peace give you peace -- II Thessalonians 3:16. A native of Oscar, La and resident of Jarreau, La., Annelle V. Jarreau Fontenot passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:05 am at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her former husband and close friend, Wayne B. Fontenot; daughters, Jill Fontenot, Jennifer Gauthier and husband Nick; grandchildren, Dylan Ainsworth and fiancée Jenna, Braedyn Gauthier; great-grandchild, Bryleigh; sister, Amanda Jones and husband Don; brother, John Aubin Jarreau and wife Lisa. Godchild and nephew, Donnie Jones and wife Aubrie; niece, Mandy Peters and husband Ryan; niece Tara Jarreau; nephew, James Jarreau and wife Beth. Six great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Lester Jarreau; mother, Annabelle Jarreau; sister, Lena Mooney; brother, Benjamin Jarreau. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow at Chenal Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Donnie Jones, Ryan Peters, James Jarreau, Aaron Pourciau, Charles Bonaventure and Randy Lamotte. Now, may the Lord of Peace give you peace -- II Thessalonians 3:16. A native of Oscar, La and resident of Jarreau, La., Annelle V. Jarreau Fontenot passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:05 am at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her former husband and close friend, Wayne B. Fontenot; daughters, Jill Fontenot, Jennifer Gauthier and husband Nick; grandchildren, Dylan Ainsworth and fiancée Jenna, Braedyn Gauthier; great-grandchild, Bryleigh; sister, Amanda Jones and husband Don; brother, John Aubin Jarreau and wife Lisa. Godchild and nephew, Donnie Jones and wife Aubrie; niece, Mandy Peters and husband Ryan; niece Tara Jarreau; nephew, James Jarreau and wife Beth. Six great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Lester Jarreau; mother, Annabelle Jarreau; sister, Lena Mooney; brother, Benjamin Jarreau. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow at Chenal Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Donnie Jones, Ryan Peters, James Jarreau, Aaron Pourciau, Charles Bonaventure and Randy Lamotte. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close