Annette Battley Houston entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a 1960 graduate of Rosenwald High School. Survived by her daughters, Tara H. Jackson, Nicki H. Davis (Willie); daughter-in-law, Vicki C. Houston; son, Roland Houston, III (Jackie); sister, Doretha Richardson (Morris); brother, John Battley (Claudia); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Roland Houston, Jr.; two sons, Kenneth Houston, Sr. and Cecil L. Houston. Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. John E. Montgomery, II officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020