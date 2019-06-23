Annette Evans Austin entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2019 at the age of 60. She was the Founder and CEO of multiple Healthcare Organizations. Survived by her husband, Howard Douglas Austin; parents, Jessie and Lottie Evans; daughter, Chrishawnta Austin-Perry; son, Howard Douglas Austin, II; sisters, Ingrid Evans Adams, Yuree Evans Cox, Donna Evans Washington, Jessie Evans Johnson and Fannie Evans McClinton; brothers, Torrye Evans, Carl Evans and Donnie Evans. Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, 356 T.J. Jemison Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Rene Brown officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 25, 2019