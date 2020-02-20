Annette Graham Gilmore entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was a 70 year old native of Weyanoke, Louisiana; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and the beloved wife of the late Minister Charles Gilmore. Visitation at Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ, 3053 Oswego St. Baton Rouge on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Gloria Ned-Coleman; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her devoted children, Yolanda Gilmore Sampson (Valry), Kevin T. Gilmore (Shalanda), DeNetra Gilmore Haney (Dylan) and Demika Gilmore Evans (Joshua); five grandchildren; stepson, Charles M. Gilmore (Stephanie); five sisters; aunt, Mathilda Monroe; and six step grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020