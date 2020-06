Or Copy this URL to Share

Annette Irvin departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center - Main Campus in Jefferson, LA. She was 82 and a resident of Kenner, LA. Visiting at Oakland Baptist Church, Kenner, LA on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until Religious Service time 11:00 am. Conducted by Pastor Hurst.

